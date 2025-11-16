ABC-7 StormTrack: Strong winds today; Cooler start to the week

The Borderland is seeing a windy Sunday cooler air into the region.

According to the National Weather Service in El Paso, gusts this afternoon may reach 35 to 40 mph. Blowing dust will be possible in open areas, reducing visibility at times.

Highs today will still reach the upper 60s to low 70s, but much cooler temperatures arrive Monday Monday’s highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler with breezy conditions lingering early this week.

Another system arrives midweek, bringing increasing clouds and the best chance for rain. Scattered showers may develop Tuesday night into Wednesday, with high-elevation snow possible.

Drier weather returns Friday into next weekend.