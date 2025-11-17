Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert – The push of rain arrives along with cooler temps.

By
today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:21 PM

Rain chances increase late Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the Borderland. We have not seen any accumulated rainfall since mid-October. Clouds and cooler air will accompany rain chances. Temperatures will take a dip for a couple of days, staying in the 60s.

El Paso is already above the annual average for rainfall so far this year. Any additional water will only add to the good numbers. Anothe shot of rain will arrive early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.