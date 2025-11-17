ABC-7 First Alert – The push of rain arrives along with cooler temps.

Rain chances increase late Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for the Borderland. We have not seen any accumulated rainfall since mid-October. Clouds and cooler air will accompany rain chances. Temperatures will take a dip for a couple of days, staying in the 60s.

El Paso is already above the annual average for rainfall so far this year. Any additional water will only add to the good numbers. Anothe shot of rain will arrive early next week.