ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool, dry, and calm Friday

today at 8:05 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday we are no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert. We will still be cool today but otherwise lean calm.

We will wake up to cooler temps this morning. El Paso is dipping to the 40s, Las Cruces dipping to the mid 30s to start. Don't forget your coat! Temperatures throughout the region will be below average. El Paso expect a high of 61, Las Cruces expect a high of 58.

Your weekend will start off calm but rain chances will re-enter our forecast Saturday evening and Sunday at 20%.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

