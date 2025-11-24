ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool, calm Thanksgiving week
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are looking at a great forecast leading up to your Thanksgiving. Temps will lean near average with conditions leaning dry.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are looking at a great forecast leading up to your Thanksgiving. Temps will lean near average with conditions leaning dry.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.