Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool, calm Thanksgiving week

KVIA
By
New
Published 6:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are looking at a great forecast leading up to your Thanksgiving. Temps will lean near average with conditions leaning dry.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.