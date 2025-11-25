Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Great weather to continue most of this holiday week

KVIA
By
Published 3:23 PM

Warm temperatures along with a fair amount of sunshine will continue through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thanksgiving Day will be party sunny with highs in the upper 60's and light winds.

Colder air will begin to push into the Borderland late Saturday and early Sunday with gusty NE/E winds making it feel a bit colder as well. Gusts will peak around 35-40 mph on the west side. There will also be a slight chance for some light rain.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

