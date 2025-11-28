ABC-7 StormTracker Weather: Mild and sunny conditions across the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Shoppers and travelers enjoyed a calm and comfortable Black Friday across the Borderland as mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies held through the afternoon.

Highs reached the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in El Paso, with light winds and clear visibility making it ideal for outdoor shopping, travel, and post-holiday errands. No rain or major weather impacts were reported through the day.

Similar conditions continue into Saturday with another mild and dry afternoon expected.

A weak cold front moves in Sunday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and breezy east winds. Monday carries a small chance for light showers in parts of southern New Mexico, but most of the Borderland is expected to stay dry.

