Warm, dry and pleasant in the Borderland

today at 5:47 AM
Published 5:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will bring warmer than average temperatures with dry and overall pleasant conditions.

Temps will rise to what's considered comfortable levels across the area, with little to no precipitation expected.

For the most part, skies will be sunny to partly cloudy and provide good visibility for any outdoor activities you have planned this weekend.

A light breeze may develop, but winds should remain manageable.

By evening, temperatures will cool gradually, returning closer to seasonal norms.

Overall, expect a steady, mild day with minimal weather-related disruptions.

Highs for today will be 71 F El Paso, 67 F Las Cruces. 

Olivia Vara

