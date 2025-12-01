ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold start, calm conditions, average afternoon temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Monday! Starting off your Cyber Monday temps will be quite cool. We will see temps climb to above average with calm conditions for your lunchtime.

It is a cold morning! Layer up the kiddos as you head out the door. Temperatures for both El Paso and Las Cruces are dipping into the 30s. We will see a slow warmup through the morning with temps reaching above average by afternoon.

El Paso is expecting to reach a high of 65, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 62.

Today will lean dry and calm with mostly clear skies.