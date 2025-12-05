Dry, mild pattern continues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A departing storm system left light lowland rain and mountain snow in the Sacramentos and Gila regions Thursday. Forecasters say the region is now under a broad trough, with northwesterly flow pushing moisture south and east of the area. A stable weather pattern is expected to persist through next week, with high pressure off the Southern California coast keeping the Southwest dry. Temperatures will warm to seasonal levels this weekend and run 5 to 7 degrees above normal next week. Winds will be light overall, aside from a breezy Friday, and precipitation chances remain near zero through the end of next week.

