ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quiet weather continues with warming trend ahead

EL PASO TX (KIVA) Calm and quiet conditions remain in place across the Borderland today. Expect plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s for El Paso and surrounding areas. Winds will stay light overall, though a few brief gusts are possible on the far east side of the county.

Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, dropping into the mid-30s overnight under clear skies. Areas outside the city may fall closer to freezing, but widespread frost or hard-freeze conditions are not expected.

Early this week, temperatures will hold steady before climbing into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday as westerly flow strengthens and a gradual warming pattern sets up. Dry weather continues through the entire week with no significant storm systems or rain chances on the horizon.

Fire weather concerns remain low, and breezes will be minimal compared to recent days. Overall, the Borderland will see a stretch of quiet, pleasant, and seasonably mild weather.

