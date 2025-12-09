Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near-freezing temps this morning, above average temps by lunch

Updated
today at 7:19 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will once again wake up to cold temps. By afternoon temps will continue to climb warming to above average.

Throughout the region we are waking up to temps in the 30s. We will experience warmer temps by lunch. El Paso is expected to reach a high a high of 67, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 65.

Today winds will stay calm and rain chances very weak. The largest impact we will continue to see in the coming days will be above average temps and light wind development.

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

