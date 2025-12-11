Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another cold morning, temps expected to climb by lunch

today at 6:14 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect another beautiful day in the Borderland with minor breezes, dry conditions, and warming temps.

Today we will once again start off chilly with morning temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. By lunchtime we will see temps climb to the upper 60s as we once again expect to trend above average. El Paso expect a high of 69, Las Cruces expect a high of 67.

There will be no significant weather changes today we will remain calm and dry.

Sarah Coria

