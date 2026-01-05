ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Dry and breezy Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will start off the work week dry and breezy with above average temps. By mid week we will see a temperature drop and elevated rain chances.

Your morning will be chilly as we wake up to temperature lows in the 40s. By lunch temps will climb to above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 70, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 67.

This afternoon we will see mostly clear skies with low end breezy conditions.

Mid week we are anticipating a temperatures drop and increased rain chances.