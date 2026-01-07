ABC-7 First Alert – Rain moves west to east tonight; getting cooler and windy Thursday

Rain will move across the Borderland tonight, dropping about .10" of rainfall. I expect the winds to pick up tomorrow with gusts around 40 mph from the SW. The winds and cooler air will make it feel colder, so be prepared with warmer clothing. There will be a slight chance for additional showers later in the day as well.

Friday, colder air will settle in on northwesterly and northerly winds, dropping our highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Gusts will peak around 35-40 mph.

Colder air will filter in for the weekend with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.