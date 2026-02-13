ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – light rain for parts of town tonight; gradual clearing Saturday.

The Borderland has been seeing mainly light rain across parts of town today. Some areas were able to pick up near .10" of rain. The rain will begin to exit the area later tonight and early Saturday AM.

Your Valentine's Day will be fairly nice with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s with gusty winds to near 30 mph from the NW.

Sunday will be nice with sunshine and high clouds. Temperatures will be near 70.