ABC-7 StormTracker: Valentine’s Day forecast mild, dry and perfect for date night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — If you’re planning dinner reservations, a sunset walk, or a cozy night in, Valentine’s Day weather across the Borderland is cooperating.

Saturday will feature mild and above-normal temperatures, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s across El Paso and surrounding communities.

Skies will be partly cloudy with light winds, making outdoor plans comfortable throughout the day and into the evening.

By sunset, temperatures will gradually cool into the 50s — so you may want a light jacket if your Valentine’s plans include dining outside.

Looking ahead, quiet and warm conditions continue into early next week, with only low-end rain chances possible later in the week.

For today, the forecast is simple: pleasant, calm, and perfect for celebrating love across the Borderland.

Happy Valentine’s Day 💕