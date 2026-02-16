ABC-7 First Alert – Winds stay elevated for several days this week; some blowing dust and sand.

This will be a very windy week. Peak gusts will be from 35 - 50 mph Tuesday through Friday. I would expect blowing dust and sand to occur in spots, so be prepared for that too.

The above-average precipitation we have had for the early part of this year will not have a big effect on limiting the dust and sand from blowing around.

This is the time of year we start to see the winds crank up, with March and April being the windiest.