ABC-7 First Alert – Strong winds come down later tonight; not as windy Thursday.

Another rough one in the wind department, with winds gusting over 50 mph, blowing dust, and greatly reduced visibility. The winds will be slow to weaken tonight with the dust settling late.

The winds will be less tomorrow with gusts around 40 mph and a bit less blowing dust and sand.

The winds will be up again on Friday with peak gusts around 45 mph.

The weekend looks good with no blowing dust and sand. Gusts around 20-25 mph.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

