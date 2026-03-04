Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Winds will crank Thursday – peak later in the day

KVIA
By
Published 3:26 PM

Gusty winds will develop on Thursday. The winds will gradually increase late morning and peak during the evening hours. The strongest gusts will be around 40 mph out of the SW. The winds will begin to decrease late Thursday and early Friday.

A cold front arrives late Friday and Saturday to bring cooler air along with gusty east winds around 40 mph - making it feel a bit cooler as well.

Rain chances late Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

