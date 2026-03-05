Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather – Winds will be gusty through late tonight; cooler Friday and weekend.

Gusty SW winds will continue up until late tonight. Gusts from the SW will peak around 40 mph with some light dust and sand possible. The winds will weaken early tomorrow morning. Friday's high will be cooler; highs in the low to mid 70s.

Gusty winds will increase later Saturday behind a cold front. That front will kick the winds up to around 35 mph from the east. Temps will be cooler as well. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

