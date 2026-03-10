Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert Continues Through Early Wednesday

By
Updated
today at 3:00 PM
Published 2:56 PM

Part of the Borderland picked up some very light rain today along with gusty winds. The rain chances will decrease tonight, but the winds will crank up again with gusts at 40 mph overnight.

Tomorrow, the winds will continue during the early hours of the morning but settle down as the day progresses into the afternoon. Sunny tomorrow with a high of 74.

Expect a nice warmup through the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.