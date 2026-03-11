Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Great weather ahead with warming temps

Published 3:51 PM

Lots of sunshine with warming temperatures over the next several days. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 70s through Friday. Potential record highs arrive for the weekend with mid and upper 80s. Likely to see a record Saturday with 88; the record is 85.

Doppler Dave Speelman

'Doppler Dave' Speelman is ABC-7's chief meteorologist.

