ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Temps will be heating up for the weekend

Published 3:50 PM

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures will continue through the weekend. We could see a record high Saturday of 87 degrees. The current record for that date is 85. The winds will also kick up over the weekend with gusts around 35-40 mph from the west.

A cold front arrives late Sunday to cool us down to the mid and upper 60's for Monday.

Doppler Dave Speelman

'Doppler Dave' Speelman is ABC-7's chief meteorologist.

