Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, calm, and dry

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:42 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday's forecast will lean warm, calm and dry.

We woke up to a chilly morning with winds in far east and far west El Paso. Temps were in the mid to upper 40s. By afternoon however we will see temps lean above our daily average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 74, Las Cruces. By the weekend we could once again return to record-breaking heat.

Winds will continue to weaken through the morning not expected to be an issue as the day progresses.

Today will also lean dry with no significant chance for rain.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.