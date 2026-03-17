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ABC-7 First Alert: Brutally hot for this time of year! Record highs.

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Updated
today at 3:53 PM
Published 3:49 PM

Upcoming temperatures later this week will be more like late May and early June. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s, with 4-5 days in a row of record highs. It could be worse. Just head well to the east of El Paso and find brutally cold temperatures with some snow.

Winds will be light through the weekend with no blowing dust and sand.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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