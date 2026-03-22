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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Historic March heat continues Sunday across the Borderland

KVIA
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Published 6:39 AM

El Paso and the Borderland are in for another exceptionally hot March day Sunday. The National Weather Service says highs will climb into the mid-90s, and El Paso is forecast to reach about 97 degrees this afternoon.  

Very dry air remains locked in place, with single-digit relative humidity values and elevated fire weather concerns across the region. Winds are lighter than earlier in the week, but some afternoon breeziness is still possible, especially in the mountains.  

A backdoor cold front moves in late Sunday night into Monday, but the cooldown will be limited. Monday is still expected to stay well above normal before the heat builds back in through midweek. The NWS says daily and even monthly records are likely to be challenged again.  

No rain is in the forecast through at least the end of next week.  

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Ilyhanee Robles

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