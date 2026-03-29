Skip to Content
Weather

 ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and breezy pattern continues, slight rain chances early week

KVIA
By
Published 5:42 AM

 EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) Warm weather continues across the Borderland through the start of the week, with temperatures staying above normal and plenty of high clouds overhead.

The National Weather Service says Sunday will remain mostly dry, with light winds and warm conditions across much of the region.

A slight chance of rain returns Monday afternoon into the evening, mainly across southern New Mexico and far west Texas. Rainfall is expected to be light and spotty, with most areas staying dry.

Another round of isolated showers is possible Wednesday, but overall, the pattern stays fairly quiet.

By midweek, breezy conditions return, with southwest winds increasing each afternoon Tuesday through Thursday. Gusts could reach 25 to 35 mph at times, with some areas seeing blowing dust.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the week, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s across the lowlands. —

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Ilyhanee Robles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.