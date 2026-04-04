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ABC-7 StormTracker: Cooler, breezy weekend with rain chances returning to the Borderland

KVIA
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Published 4:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A cold front moving through the Borderland is bringing cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, and increasing chances for rain through early next week.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will trend cooler through the weekend and into early next week, with highs dropping closer to seasonal levels after last week’s heat.

Moisture is also increasing across the region, leading to isolated to scattered showers beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday and early Tuesday. Rain chances remain light, but more widespread showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday.

Winds will stay breezy behind the front, shifting from the north and northeast before turning more easterly through the weekend.

By midweek, a drier and warmer pattern returns as winds shift back to the west, pushing moisture out of the region. Temperatures are expected to climb back above normal starting Wednesday.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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