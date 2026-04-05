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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Clouds increase in the Borderland with rain chances early this week

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Published 2:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Clouds and moisture are increasing across the Borderland, bringing a chance for light rain through early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, breezy east to southeast winds are helping pull Gulf moisture into the region, leading to increasing cloud cover and isolated light showers Sunday.

Rain chances remain limited during the day Monday, but a stronger weather disturbance is expected to arrive Monday night into Tuesday, bringing the best opportunity for measurable rainfall. A few weak thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, though rainfall totals are expected to remain light and spotty.

Temperatures will stay near to slightly below normal through Tuesday under the cloud cover.

By midweek, drier air returns as winds shift back to the west, clearing out moisture and allowing temperatures to warm back above average starting Wednesday.

Looking ahead to late week, winds may increase again, which could elevate fire weather concerns across parts of the region.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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