Skip to Content
Weather

Warm week turns windy

By
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures are expected to warm up across the El Paso and Las Cruces area on Thursday, with mostly dry conditions. A slight increase in moisture could bring a few isolated late-day showers, mainly east of the Rio Grande.

Rain chances increase Friday into early Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the Borderland. The best chances for storms will be near and east of the Rio Grande, with a few stronger storms possible by Friday evening.

Conditions begin to dry out by Sunday as another system moves in, bringing windy weather through early next week. Blowing dust will be possible, especially in open areas.

With dry and breezy conditions expected from Sunday through Tuesday, fire danger is forecast to increase to at least elevated levels across the region.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.