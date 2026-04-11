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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Storms possible Saturday, windy and dusty conditions return early next week

KVIA
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Published 5:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon across the Borderland, with the best chances for rain expected east of El Paso.

According to the National Weather Service, any storms that develop could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and areas of blowing dust. Rain chances in El Paso and Las Cruces remain limited, with higher chances farther east.

By Sunday, conditions turn drier, but winds begin to pick up again. Breezy to windy afternoons are expected through early next week, with the strongest winds arriving Monday.

Wind gusts could reach 20 to 30 mph or higher, especially Monday afternoon, which may lead to areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility.

Dry and windy conditions will also increase fire weather concerns through Tuesday, with elevated to near-critical conditions possible.

Temperatures will remain near normal through next week, with slight day-to-day fluctuations.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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