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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Spotty showers fade, windy and dusty conditions return Sunday into early week

KVIA
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Published 5:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A few spotty showers will move through the Borderland overnight into early Sunday, but rainfall will remain light and limited.

According to the National Weather Service, any showers will be brief and scattered, with little accumulation expected across El Paso and southern New Mexico.

By Sunday afternoon, drier air moves in, shifting the focus to breezy and windy conditions. Winds will increase out of the southwest, with gusts expected to reach 20 to 30 mph.

Those winds could bring areas of blowing dust, especially Sunday and Monday, potentially reducing visibility at times.

Dry air combined with gusty winds will also elevate fire weather concerns across the region through Tuesday, with near-critical conditions possible.

A weak cold front moves through Tuesday night, bringing slightly lighter winds midweek, but dry conditions will continue with fire danger lingering.

Temperatures will remain near normal through the upcoming week.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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