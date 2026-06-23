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ABC-7 First Alert – Temps stay very hot through Thursday, and then a dip in heat with storm chances.

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 3:37 PM
Published 3:02 PM

Highs will be anywhere from 104 - 108 the next couple of days - just shy of any record highs but still very hot. Temps will take a slight downtown toward the weekend with storm chances going up in spots.

El Paso has seen it's 13th triple of the year, so far this season.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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