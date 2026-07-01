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Hot Fourth of July ahead

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Published 5:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expected to stay mostly dry and heat up just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are expected to reach around 100 degrees across El Paso and Las Cruces this weekend, creating hot conditions for holiday celebrations and other outdoor activities.

A slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms will remain through the week, mainly east of the U.S. 54 corridor. Gusty outflow winds and areas of blowing dust are possible in the El Paso area, though widespread impacts are not expected.

Most of the Borderland is forecast to stay dry through the holiday weekend, with only isolated mountain thunderstorms possible.

Looking ahead, a more active monsoon pattern could develop early next week, bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms across southern New Mexico and far west Texas, especially in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly as rain chances increase.

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Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

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