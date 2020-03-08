ABC-7 First Alert; Soggy Sunday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert. Sunday will look and feel very different, in the weather department, than Saturday. A Pacific storm system will be impacting the region to end the weekend. Expect temperatures to be much cooler today topping off in the lower 60s in El Paso and upper 50s for Las Cruces. Widespread rain showers is expected for much of the Borderland today as well. We could even see close to .25 to .50 inches of rain in some areas.

-Andres Valle