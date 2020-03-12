ABC-7 First Alert: Rain continues off and on; ends Friday PM.

Forecast

Mostly light rain will continue off and on for tonight and again tomorrow before drier air arrives toward Friday evening. Rainfall amounts expected to remain just below .25" across most of the area. El Paso and Las Cruces are already well above average for the month with more expected.

Saturday looks nice with sunshine and temps in the mid and upper 60's. Sunday will see an increase in high clouds with temps climbing in the low to mid 70's.

