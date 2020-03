Forecast

El Paso, Texas--- High level clouds will work their way into the borderland and stay with us all day. Temperatures will be well above average, topping off in the upper 70s. We'll have another warm afternoon tomorrow with basically the same story temperature wise, except we'll see more sunshine. Rain returns this week, and I believe Wednesday will be our best chance to see widespread rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

-Andres Valle