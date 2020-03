Forecast

The rain ends Thursday AM but the winds will hang around until midday. Gusts could hit near 40 mph and with the cooler temps in place, those winds will make if feel colder - so a light jacket for many.

Sunshine will be prevalent but temps will stay in the upper 50's and low 60's.

The weekend looks nice with temps warming to the upper 60s and low 70's.

For the latest weather and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather