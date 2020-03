Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- We will be chilly this morning, so definitely have the jacket on stand by for most of the day. The winds won't be an issue today and temps will only top off in the lower 60s this afternoon. Tomorrow will be warmer with seasonable average highs in the mid 70s. Winds will return on Monday as well as a slight cool down. Temperatures will continue on a warming trend for the rest of the week and we should be calm.

-Andres Valle