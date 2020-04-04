Plenty of Sunshine & Calmer Winds

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- We will see another beautiful weather day on Saturday. Our high temperatures will be a degree or two above average with afternoon winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies west of the Rio Grande and partly cloudy skies for eastern portions of our viewing area. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today. Temps topping off near the 80s for El Paso County and we will also get a break from the winds. Monday will give us more clouds. Winds are set to return by Wednesday as well as a slight chance of rain.