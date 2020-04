Forecast

Looking good again for Wednesday with sunshine and above normal temps hitting around 81. The winds will be up a tad - gusting out of the SW at 30 mph.

The holiday weekend looks a bit cloudy Saturday with some gusty winds around 40 mph out of the SW. There will also be a slight rain chance at 10%.

Easter Sunday looks nice with sunshine and temps in the mid and upper 70's.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather