Winds will gradually weaken tonight.

Forecast

It's April and something that we must have to endure - winds and dust. Those windy conditions that we have been seeing will gradually diminish after 8pm tonight. Gusts have been around 50 mph in parts of the NE side of town.

Tomorrow, the winds will be from the NW and not much of a problem. Gusts around 25mph.

The weather will continue to stay dry the rest of the week with just some gusty winds here and there for Thursday and weekend again.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather