ABC-7 First Alert: Red Flag Warning & Possible Dust

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- ABC-7 First Alert: Developing low pressure over northeastern New Mexico and an upper level disturbance passing well to our north will lead to breezy to windy conditions Saturday afternoon. With humidity levels low and winds cranking up, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gusts will peak between 35 to 40 mph. Skies will be Mostly Sunny, with highs near the upper 70s. We could possibly see some patchy blowing dust in some areas once the winds kick up.