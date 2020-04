Forecast

Westerly Winds will gust to around 40-45 mph tonight and overnight - primarily on the E/NE sides of town. Winds should settle down around 5 am and not be much of an issue Wednesday - gusts later day around 25 from the NW.

Temps Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the lower 80's. Could see 90 degrees by Friday.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather