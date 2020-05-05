Another Cold front, more winds Friday AM

Forecast

A strong cold front arrived this morning causing strong winds around 50 mph for the west side of El Paso. ABC-7 warned about the winds with an ABC-7 First Alert. The winds will continue to weaken tonight.

Wednesday looks nice with lighter winds and temps climbing back in the low to mid 90's.

A strong cold front arrives again Friday AM with more gusty winds. Gusts will likely hit around 50 mph on the west side. Temps will cool to the lower 80's.

