Forecast

Temps will range from 103-110 through the weekend. Anyone working outdoors need to take plenty of rest breaks and stay hydrated with water. The hottest part of the day typically hits around 3-4pm but with temps so hot, most of the afternoon and early evening will be brutal.

Rain and storm chances will be in the forecast, but be minimal at around 10%.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather