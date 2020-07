Forecast

It will be even hotter Thursday as temps climb anywhere from 102-108 degrees. This would make it the 33rd day of triples so far this year.

There will also be a slight chance for a thunderstorm too with storm chances arriving during the afternoon and night.

Temps will cool a bit for Friday and the weekend but storm chances will stay.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather

To follow Doppler Dave: @Dopplerdaves