Record heat Thursday

Forecast

All those in El Paso today are now a part of history. The high at the El Paso Airport hit 109 today breaking the now old record of 103 in 1980. Anthony, NM hit 110. Temps will gradually cool down a little the next several days but heat up again next week.

A cold front will drive w/sw Friday bringing in a little cooler temps with some gusty winds of 30 mph for the west side of town. That front will also deliver some added moisture of fuel for some storms late Friday and Saturday.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather