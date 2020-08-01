ABC-7 First Alert: Possible severe thunderstorms later today

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Scattered to isolated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become severe with wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter size hail is possible. These storms can produce heavy rainfall at times which may lead to flash flooding in certain areas. Remember, if you encounter flooded roads it is best to TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.

Temperatures will fall to near normal due to the clouds and rain.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather