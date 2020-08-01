Storms pop across the area through Sunday

Forecast

Some isolated strong to severe storms will be possible tonight and again Sunday across the area. The threat with some of these storms will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds up to 50 mph and some hail up to quarter size.

Storms will move from the north to the south both tonight and again Sunday.

Temps will increase next week to the triple digits while the rain and storm chances will drop to around 10-20%.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather